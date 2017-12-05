English and Kuchar defend QBE Shootout

It’s the last PGA Tour event of the calendar year this week. 24 players head to Tiburon Golf Club in Florida for the QBE Shootout hosted by Greg Norman. Harris English and Matt Kuchar are defending champions.

Harris English and Matt Kuchar are defending champions in the QBE Shootout to be held again at Tiburon GC in Florida. The pair will face strong competition from a select 24-player field that includes 15 of the top 50 ranked players in the world.

The QBE Shootout is a two-man team event featuring three rounds played in differing strokeplay formats. On Thursday, the pairs play a scramble, on Friday it’s modified alternate shot and on Saturday it’s better ball. Hosted by Greg Norman, this will be the 28th time the tournament has taken place.

There have been some great winners over the years – Mark O’Meara and Curtis Strange won the first instalment of the tournament back in 1989 then Fred Couples and Ray Floyd took the win the following season. Dustin Johnson and Ian Poulter were winners in 2010.

Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida boasts two Greg Norman-designed courses – Gold and Black. The QBE shootout is held over the Gold. Lined by pine trees, rolling fairways travel past water hazards and waste areas. It’s a natural feeling layout.

Harris English and Matt Kuchar defend but also on the start list are exciting pairings including; Brandt Snedeker together with Bubba Watson, Tony Finau paired with Lexi Thompson and the Irish duo of Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell.

Shane Lowry on the chip and run shot:

The weather forecast is mixed and Friday could see the odd thunderstorm. With a limited field though, it should be no problem to get the event finished.

Venue: Tiburon GC, Naples, Florida

Date: Dec 8-10

Course stats: par 72, 7,288 yards

Purse: $3,300,000 Winners: $400,000

Defending Champion: Matt Kuchar and Harris English (-28)

TV Coverage:

Friday 8 – Sky Sports Golf from 6.30pm

Saturday 9 – Sky Sports Golf from 6.30pm

Sunday 10 – Sky Sports Golf from 6pm

Player Watch:

Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell – The Europeans will be keen to spoil the American party at Tiburon. It’s not since 1998 that an international pairing has won this event, that was Greg Norman and Steve Elkington.

Brian Harman and Pat Perez – Both have won during the 16-17 PGA Tour season. They may fly under the radar coming into this event and they’ll be a steely duo.

Kevin Chappell and Kevin Kisner – They’ve played together in this event before and were fourth last year. Both have enjoyed a good year and both will aim to end it on a high.

Key hole: 17th. A reachable par-5 of just over 550 yards, this is a hole where the pairings will be looking to pick up shots. The secret to this hole is to stay left. Water lurks down the right side and a large bunker complex protects the front of the green. If bailing out on the approach, there’s a large collection area on the left side and, from there, it’s a relatively straightforward pitch onto the green.