English and Kuchar win Franklin Templeton Shootout

Harris English and Matt Kuchar held off Jerry Kelly and Steve Stricker to win the Franklin Templeton shootout in Naples, Florida for a second time.

Harris English and Matt Kuchar closed with a final round of 65 to win the Franklin Templeton Shootout by a single shot over veteran pairing of Jerry Kelly and Steve Stricker. Kuchar and English won this event back in 2013 and had finished second in both 2014 and 2015.

The tournament was played in three different pairs formats. On the first day English and Kuchar shot 57 in a scramble format, a 66 in the modified alternate shot on day two and a 65 in the better ball during the final round.

“It’s a thrilling event to come out with a win, amazing feeling,” Kuchar said. “I think it’s just such a fun partnership we’ve had. We’ve had such a good run. To have our last four events together, to have our track record be first, second, second, first is quite amazing.”

The turning point came at the 17th hole when English made an eagle three. That was enough for Kuchar and English to sneak home one ahead.

“Really reachable par 5 and hit a really good drive off the tee and knew Kuch was in really good position so I could play really aggressive,” said English. “Hit a really good 8-iron right where I wanted to and made about a 12-footer.”

Charley Hoffman and Billy Horschel made a good run on the final day. They closed with a fine 61 to move up into third place, just two behind the leaders.

British pairing Russell Knox and Luke Donald finished at 17-under-par in a tie for ninth place. Lexi Thompson, just the second woman to compete in this event after Annika Sorenstam, and her partner Bryson DeChambeau finished tied for 11th but just 12 shots behind the winners.

Franklin Templeton Shootout

Tiburon GC, Naples, Florida

Dec 8-10

Purse $3,500,000

1 Harris English (USA) -15 -6 -7 -28 $385,000

1 Matt Kuchar (USA) -15 -6 -7 -28 $385,000

2 Jerry Kelly (USA) -16 -4 -7 -27 $242,500

2 Steve Stricker (USA) -16 -4 -7 -27 $242,500

3 Charley Hoffman (USA) -11 -4 -11 -26 $145,000

3 Billy Horschel (USA) -11 -4 -11 -26 $145,000

4 Kevin Chappell (USA) -12 -4 -8 -24 $115,000

4 Kevin Kisner (USA) -12 -4 -8 -24 $115,000

T5 Charles Howell III (USA) -13 -3 -5 -21 $91,666

T5 Rory Sabbatini (RSA) -13 -3 -5 -21 $91,666

T5 Sean O’Hair (USA) -9 -4 -8 -21 $91,666

T5 Kenny Perry (USA) -9 -4 -8 -21 $91,666

T5 Smylie Kaufman (USA) -9 -6 -6 -21 $91,666

T5 Justin Thomas (USA) -9 -6 -6 -21 $91,666

Note: Player score in bold signifies Titleist ball usage