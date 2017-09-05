The European Tour are in Switzerland this week, check out who we think will do well with these European Masters Golf Betting Tips
European Masters Golf Betting Tips
The European Tour is in the mountains of Switzerland this weekend for the European Masters being played at Crans-sur-Sierre.
The event was won, for the second time, by Swede Alex Noren in 2016, following his first victory there in 20009, and he is going for his hattrick of wins this year.
Noren has a superb record around the course and is the 9/1 favourite to add another title to his collection.
Those golfers who fancy stopping the World Number 12 triumphing again include Englishman Tommy Fleetwood who is 12/1 to taste victory himself this week.
The GM Tipster is having another solid season with his picks, to see how his results have been doing this year go to out golf betting tips homepage.
How To Watch The Omega European Masters On Sky Sports
The European Tour takes in it's most spectacular…
Best Laser Rangefinders of 2017
Best Laser Rangefinders of 2017 including Bushnell, Nikon…
Best Spikeless Golf Shoes 2017
A selection of the best spikeless golf shoes…
European Masters Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Matthew Fitzpatrick 4 points each way at 26/1 with sportnation.bet – A solid if unspectacular season for the Englishman so far this year, he has a few events coming up he knows he can perform really well in. Has finished 7th and 2nd here in the last two season, and should put in another solid performance again this year.
Tyrrell Hatton 2 points each way at 40/1 with sportnation.bet – Finished 3rd here in both 2015 and 2014, the Englishman will be hoping to come out of his current poor form and to be competing again on a Sunday evening.
Scott Hend 2 points each way at 80/1 with sportnation.bet – The Aussie needs a good end of the year to push up the European Tour rankings. Shot four excellent rounds in the 60s this time last season to just miss out in a play-off to Noren.
Matteo Manassero 1 point each way at 80/1 with sportnation.bet – The Italian had an excellent tied 9th finish at Czech Masters last week. Has finished in the top 35 here on five occasions including a 3rd place finish in 2010.
As ever please do bet responsibly and the best of luck to you.