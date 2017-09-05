The European Tour are in Switzerland this week, check out who we think will do well with these European Masters Golf Betting Tips

European Masters Golf Betting Tips

The European Tour is in the mountains of Switzerland this weekend for the European Masters being played at Crans-sur-Sierre.

The event was won, for the second time, by Swede Alex Noren in 2016, following his first victory there in 20009, and he is going for his hattrick of wins this year.

Noren has a superb record around the course and is the 9/1 favourite to add another title to his collection.

Those golfers who fancy stopping the World Number 12 triumphing again include Englishman Tommy Fleetwood who is 12/1 to taste victory himself this week.

