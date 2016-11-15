European Tour Launches New $7m Rolex Series

The European Tour has announced the 2017 Rolex Series – which sees seven current events bumped up with inflated purses.

Of the seven tournaments – six will have purses of $7m, whilst the season-ending DP World Tour Championship’s total prize pool will total $8m.

Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the European Tour, said: “We are delighted to unveil the Rolex Series today and we are committed to developing and building on it over the coming years.

“The Rolex Series will celebrate the highest quality of golf and the international spirit of the game; values that Rolex and the European Tour strengthen with this announcement. We are tremendously proud to have Rolex as our partner in this exciting new venture and we thank them for their continued support.”

The series will begin at Wentworth in May for the BMW PGA Championship.

Two more follow in July at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, hosted by the Rory Foundation at Portstewart then the Aberdeen Assett Management Scottish Open at Dundonald Links.

The Italian Open in October will be the fourth at Olgiata Golf Club in Rome before the Finals Series events – the Turkish Airlines Open, Nedbank Golf Challenge and DP World Tour Championship.

Pelley spoke to Golf Monthly for the July issue, “At the end of the day, our players love to play here. I believe their preference is to play in Europe. But there is significant disparity between the actual prize funds. If you have the chance to play for significantly more money, you are going to explore the opportunity. At the very least, you are going to think about it. Our goal is to provide the players who can qualify to play on the PGA Tour with a viable alternative by increasing our prize funds.

“What’s important is that our prize funds increase, our playing opportunities increase across the board for all our players, we create golf experiences and play on world- class golf courses in world-class cities. As a members’ organisation, though, it’s important for our 200th-ranked member to be as happy as our number-one ranked player.”