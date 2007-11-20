European Tour Races to Dubai

From the end of 2008 the European Tour Order of Merit will be known as, ?The Race to Dubai.? The name is appropriate as the top 60 players from all events on the European Tour International Schedule through 2009 will travel to Dubai to compete in the first Dubai World Championship in November of that year.

The tournament will carry a purse of US$10,000,000 and US$1,660,000 will go to the winner. The victor will also earn a five-year exemption on tour.

In addition ?The Race to Dubai? will carry a bonus pool of US$10,000,000. The number one player over the season-long competition will receive $2,000,000 and a ten-year exemption. There?ll be prizes down to the 15th player who?ll earn US$250,000. From 2010 it is anticipated that The Race to Dubai will commence in January and The Dubai World Championship will complete the season in November

The Race to Dubai and the Dubai World Championship are part of a wide-ranging partnership announced yesterday between the European Tour and Leisurecorp, the company developing Dubai?s leading residential golf community at Jumeirah Golf Estates, the partnership will initially run for five years.

Besides the new tournaments, there?ll be significant support for selected European Tour events; funding of The European Tour?s Physio Truck; the construction of a new International Headquarters for The European Tour at Jumeirah Golf Estates; and the creation of a global property company to develop new tournament venues around the world.

?This is so much more than a tournament sponsorship. It is a long term partnership which will see The European Tour and Dubai joining together to significantly enhance the game world-wide and take golf to a new level for spectators everywhere.” Said George O?Grady, Chief Executive of The European Tour. “With the combined prize funds of The Dubai World Championship and The Race to Dubai we have the prospect of a player standing over a putt for US$3,666,660.”