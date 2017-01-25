The PGA Tour travel to Torrey Pines in sunny California check out who we think will do well with these Farmers Insurance Open Golf Betting Tips

Farmers Insurance Open Golf Betting Tips

The PGA Tour are at fantastic Torrey Pines for the Farmers Insurance Open this week, with eight-time winner Tiger Woods in the field.

Last season Brandt Snedeker won his second Farmers Insurance Open and you can get him at 22/1 for a third victory.

Favourites to triumph this week are Dustin Johnson and 2015 winner Jason Day both are 9/1 to win.

As mentioned Tiger Woods is in the field at one of his most prolific venues, eight Farmers Insurance wins and the famous 2008 US Open victory means he is someone that should always be factored in – he is 33/1 to claim a dramatic victory this week.

I managed to pick two each way finishers last week, with Pablo Larrazabal at 125/1 missing out on victory by a single shot.

To see how I am getting on for the season check out the golf betting tips homepage.

Farmers Insurance Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Brandt Snedeker 4 points each way 22/1 – The defending champions, two-time winner at Torrey Pines, has six top 10s in total in the event – it makes it very tough to not pick him again this week.

Charles Howell III 2 points each way at 50/1 – Have gone for him the last couple of weeks and he has just finished outside making money, been really consistent for the last few months, and has a superb record at Torrey Pines with six top 10s.

Francesco Molinari 2 points each way at 66/1 – The Italian has the ball striking ability to very dangerous, ended 2016 with three top 10s and the looked good last week where he finished 12th.

Kevin Streelman 1 point each way at 100/1 – Finished 3rd here last season – he has a solid game with unspectacular finishes. Bogey avoidance this week is particularly important and his game is built around hitting fairways and greens.