FedEx Cup to be decided at Tour Championship

The 2017 FedEx Cup culminates this week at the Tour Championship at East Lake in Georgia. Jordan Spieth leads the rankings but any of the players in the top five on the standings will claim the Cup if they win at East Lake.

Defending Tour Champion and FedEx Cup holder Rory McIlroy didn’t make it into the East Lake field this year so will not retain his title. The five men who will win the FedEx Cup and the $10 million bonus that goes along with it with victory in the Tour Championship are: Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Marc Leishman and Jon Rahm.

In theory, all 30 players in the field at East Lake have a chance to win the FedEx Cup but, for 30th ranked Jason Dufner to take the top prize, the leading players would have to suffer a terrible week. There are all sorts of possible scenarios though and everyone in the field has a lot to play for.

The Tour Championship began life as the Nabisco Championship in 1987 when Tom Watson was the winner. It became the Tour Championship in 1991 and has since been won by some greats of the game, including Paul Azinger, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Vijay Singh, Henrik Stenson and Jordan Spieth. Last year Rory McIlroy fired a 64 in the final round then came through a four hole playoff against Ryan Moore and Kevin Chappell.

East Lake Golf Club is one of the oldest in the USA and was the home club of legendary amateur Bobby Jones. The course has hosted the Tour Championship on 14 previous occasions and was the venue for the 1963 Ryder Cup.

In 2008 the course at East Lake was closed for a few months with a view towards recreating the layout’s original, firm and fast playing characteristics. The overhaul was a success. It’s a challenging track although low scoring is not uncommon. The winning score has been around the 10-under-par mark since the changes were made. Last year the winning total was 12-under.

