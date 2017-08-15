A urine test showed that the 14-time major winner had five drugs in his system after his DUI arrest

Five Drugs In Tiger Woods’ System On Night Of Arrest

A toxology report has revealed that Tiger Woods’ system contained five drugs on the night of his DUI arrest.

Woods last week pleaded guilty to reckless driving and will begin a program that allows him to have his record wiped clean if completed.

The active criminal investigation is now over, and therefore the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office have made the toxicology results available, and a copy was obtained by ESPN.

The 14-time major winner was arrested in the early hours of May 29th after being found asleep at the wheel on the side of the road.

He denied alcohol was involved and said it was down to “an unexpected reaction to prescribed medication”.

The five drugs in Woods’ system were:

Vicodin – A generic painkiller

Dilaudid – A stronger painkiller

Xanax – A mood and sleep drug

Ambien – A sleep drug known as Zolpidem

THC – A chemical ingredient in marijuana

Woods has since completed a programme to manage his medications after it was speculated that he was addicted to his painkillers.

He revealed on Monday in a statement through a spokesman that he has also been suffering with insomnia.

“As I previously said, I received professional help to manage my medications.

“Recently, I had been trying on my own to treat my back pain and a sleep disorder, including insomnia, but I realise now it was a mistake to do this without medical assistance.

“I am continuing to work with my doctors, and they feel I’ve made significant progress.

“I remain grateful for the amazing support that I continue to receive and for the family and friends that are assisting me.”

On the day of the toxology report leak, Woods posted a picture on social media of him and USPGA Champion Justin Thomas with the Wanamaker Trophy at a dinner with Thomas’ family and friends.

This follows recent images of Woods with Barcelona stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, and one of him lobster fishing with his children.

