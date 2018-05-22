The PGA Tour are still in Texas at the famous Colonial Country Club for the Fort Worth Invitational

Fort Worth Invitational Golf Betting Tips

This week the PGA Tour is at the famous Colonial Country Club for the Fort Worth Invitational.

Colonial has hosted this event every year since 1946.

There’s a strong field in Texas this week including 2016 champion Jordan Spieth as well as Justin Rose, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler and Players Champion Webb Simpson.

Last year, Kevin Kisner beat Spieth, Rahm and Sean O’Hair by a single stroke.

Kisner is back to defend and you can pick him up at 40/1 if you fancy him to win again.

Spieth is favourite at 4/35, with Jon Rahm second-favourite at 14/1.

YOUR GUIDE TO THE BEST GEAR OF 2018

The GM Tipster is having another superb season, check out his profit so far at the Golf Betting Tips homepage.