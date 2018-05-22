The PGA Tour are still in Texas at the famous Colonial Country Club for the Fort Worth Invitational
Fort Worth Invitational Golf Betting Tips
This week the PGA Tour is at the famous Colonial Country Club for the Fort Worth Invitational.
Colonial has hosted this event every year since 1946.
There’s a strong field in Texas this week including 2016 champion Jordan Spieth as well as Justin Rose, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler and Players Champion Webb Simpson.
Last year, Kevin Kisner beat Spieth, Rahm and Sean O’Hair by a single stroke.
Kisner is back to defend and you can pick him up at 40/1 if you fancy him to win again.
Spieth is favourite at 4/35, with Jon Rahm second-favourite at 14/1.
Jimmy Walker – 3 points each way at 28/1 with Sportnation.bet – The American is playing really solid with another top 10 last week at the Byron Nelson Championship. The 2016 USPGA Champion has now had three top 10s in five weeks so coming back into form nicely.
Kevin Kisner – 3 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – The defending champion is back this week and at a good price. Kisner is coming off of two missed cuts but was second at the Match Play not so long ago and was 7th at the RBC Heritage.
Chesson Hadley – 2 points each way at 45/1 with Sportnation.bet – Hadley is a PGA Tour rookie this season and has got off to a great start on the main tour. He has had six consecutive top 20s and could well go on to win this week.
JJ Spaun – 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – One point each way on JJ Spaun who was 3rd last week at the Byron Nelson. Looks good odds.
As ever please do bet responsibly and the best of luck!