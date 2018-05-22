The PGA Tour remains in Texas this week for the Fort Worth Invitational at the famous Colonial Country Club. Kevin Kisner is defending champion in this historic event.

Fort Worth Invitational Preview, TV Times

Kevin Kisner is defending champion in this week’s Fort Worth Invitational. He’ll face a strong field at Colonial that includes 2016 winner Jordan Spieth and European stars Justin Rose and Jon Rahm.

Jordan Spieth will be a home favourite this week as he looks to claim this title for a second time. Justin Rose has chosen to play in this event over the BMW PGA Championship, citing his Tour requirement to visit an event he hasn’t played in the past four years. In all, 13 of the top-30 ranked players in the world start in this event.

Since its inception in 1946, this event has been played on the same course and, in terms of length, the layout has changed little over the years. When Texas native Ben Hogan won the first Colonial Invitational the course measured 7,035 yards. It can now be stretched to 7,204 yards, but it generally plays a touch shorter than that.

The course at Colonial was opened in 1936 and played host to the 1941 U.S. Open. Having welcomed the PGA Tour since 1946, this is the longest running host venue on the circuit. Designed by Perry Maxwell and John Bredemus, it’s a classic shotmaker’s layout, challenging golfers with tight fairways and several doglegs.

Hogan dominated the early years of this event winning five times between 1946 and 1959, hence the course’s nickname of “Hogan’s Alley.” Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino and Tom Watson have also lifted the title.

Last year Kevin Kisner held off Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm to win the title. He’ll be looking to join Ben Hogan as the only men to win back-to-back at Colonial.

The winner of the event is famously presented with a garish tartan jacket and a simply enormous trophy as the picture of Kisner above shows.

The weather forecast looks reasonable and, at this stage, it looks hopeful there will be no disruptions. Winds are set to be light.

Venue: Colonial CC, Fort Worth, Texas

Date: May 24-27

Course stats: par 70, 7,209 yards

Purse: $7,100,000

Defending champion: Kevin Kisner (-10)

How to watch the Fort Worth Invitational

TV Coverage:

Thursday 24 – Sky Sports Golf from 9pm, Sky Sports Main Event from 10.30, featured groups on Sky Sports Golf from 6.00pm

Friday 25 – Sky Sports Golf from 9pm, Sky Sports Main Event from 10.30, featured groups on Sky Sports Golf from 6.00pm

Saturday 26 – Sky Sports Golf from 6.00pm, Sky Sports Main Event from 8.30pm

Sunday 27 – Sky Sports Golf from 6.00pm, Sky Sports Main Event from 9.00pm

Not a Sky Sports customer and want to watch the Fort Worth Invitational?

Why not buy a Now TV pass? For £7.99 you can get a day pass if you wish to watch one of the rounds or, for just £12.99, you can get a week pass to see the whole tournament.

Buy a Now TV Sky Sports Day Pass for £7.99

Buy a Now TV Sky Sports Week Pass for £12.99

Players to watch:

Jimmy Walker – He’s been playing solid golf lately and looks a likely candidate to step up and take a win at a venue he knows well. He has three top-10s in his last five starts.

Matt Kuchar – Another man with considerable experience at Colonial – this will be his 11th start. He’s supremely consistent and has five top-20s in this tournament.

Justin Rose – He hasn’t played this event since 2010 but he comes in to it on good form. He has recorded only two finishes outside the top-25 in the last nine months. He’ll be looking to justify his decision to skip Wentworth.

Key hole: 5th. This has played as the toughest hole on the course since stats began to be recorded some 25 years ago. At 481 yards, it’s a long par 4 made more difficult by the ditch waiting to the left and a river on the right. The approach must be supremely accurate to a long, narrow target.

Skills required: Ball-striking. Solid and accurate iron shots will be the key to success at Colonial both for position from the tee and to the tightly guarded greens. Those who can shape their shots could go low this week.