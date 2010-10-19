G-Mac stays in pursuit of Kaymer

Graeme Mcdowell is hot on the heels of German Martin Kaymer in the season-long duel for the Race to Dubai, but this week the pair are in Bermuda for the PGA Grand Slam of Golf.

Kaymer currently leads the Race to Dubai with a staggering season earnings of €3,134,446 whilst G-Mac is second on a healthy €2,138,866. The outcome will be decided on November 28, the final day of the season-ending Dubai World Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

However, in a break from their Race to Dubai battle, the two Major winners will go head-to-head at the PGA Grand Slam of Golf which starts today (Tuesday) in Bermuda at Port Royal in a 36-hole contest.

The competition brings together Major champions of the season, but this year Phil Mickelson, winner of the Masters, and Louis Oosthuizen, Open champion, have had to drop out.

In their place, Kaymer (USPGA champion) and McDowell (US Open champion) will be joined by Ernie Els and David Toms, in what promises to be a thrilling line-up.

In winning the US Open Northern Irishman McDowell became the first European to do so since Tony Jacklin in 1970. Els claimed the title in 1994 and 1997 and McDowell has a lot of respect for the big South African.

“Ernie’s US Open win at Oakmont in 1994 is probably the one I remember best – I was 14 and starting to realise that maybe this is what I wanted, to be a competitive golfer,” said Golf Monthly’s columinst.

