The Surrey-based Welshman has turned pro and will represent his home club of Walton Heath out on Tour

GB&I Walker Cup Star David Boote Turns Professional

David Boote, who represented GB&I in the recent Walker Cup defeat by the USA, has turned professional and will represent Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey, where he has been a member for the past 13 years.

Boote, 23, will be the Club’s Touring Professional and will carry the Walton Heath crest and name on the front panel of his golf bag.

The new agreement with Walton Heath commences this week, as the two-time Walton Heath Club champion makes his European Tour professional debut alongside global superstars such as José Maria Olazábal and Padraig Harrington in the Portugal Masters.

A graduate of the famed Stanford University in California, Boote was the lone winner for GB&I in the final series of singles in the 46th Walker Cup match against the United States at Los Angeles Country Club earlier this month.

Despite that superb performance in beating the reigning US Amateur champion, Doc Redman, on the last green, the Surrey-based Welshman was unable to halt an American landslide victory by 19-7.

However, his contribution enabled him to end his illustrious amateur career on a high note, and he embarked on his professional career the following week after receiving an invitation to play in the Irish Challenge hosted by Mount Wolseley Hotel Spa and Resort, Co. Carlow, on the European Challenge Tour.

However, he missed the cut by one shot after rounds of 76 and 72.

Boote has already acquitted himself superbly alongside the professionals this season.

In the US Open Qualifier at Walton Heath in May, he shot a record 62 over the New Course before just missing out on a precious place in the year’s second Major after a playoff.

He then suffered a similar fate at Cinque Ports when attempting to qualify for The Open in July, again losing out in a playoff.

Walton Heath Golf Club Men’s Captain, Iain Cruickshank, said: “We are delighted that David will represent Walton Heath as our Touring Professional, and we are certain that he will be a tremendous ambassador for the Club.

“As well as being a very fine golfer, David is a terrific person and we are sure that the name and crest of Walton Heath on his golf bag will be carried with great distinction. Everyone associated with Walton Heath wishes David the best of luck as he embarks on this exciting new chapter of his golfing career.”

David Boote said: “I’ve had a really exciting last year in amateur golf, playing in the Walker Cup and shooting 62 at Walton Heath in the US Open qualifier. The support I received from the Club Members in the qualifier was tremendous and makes me really appreciate what an honour and privilege it is to represent Walton Heath as Touring Professional.

“I am looking forward to travelling to pro tournaments representing the Club. It’s great to know that I will continue to use the brilliant facilities at the Club to help my preparation and I hope I can do Walton Heath proud through my performances.

“I was fortunate to receive an invitation to play on the Challenge Tour last week and just missed the cut, but I was probably tired after the Walker Cup and possibly needed the weekend to re-charge the batteries.

“I was thrilled to get a call on Sunday to say I was into the Portugal Masters and this week should be good preparation for my attempt to get a Tour Card through the Qualifying School.”

Looking back on an ultimately unsuccessful Walker Cup campaign, he added: “It was really cool to come down the last in my singles with a one-hole lead and 5000 or 6000 people watching. Although we had already lost the match, I was keen to win my point. It’s certainly given me a taste of things to come!”

