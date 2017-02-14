The PGA Tour is at the Riviera Country Club this week, check out who we fancy to do well with our Genesis Open Golf Betting Tips

Genesis Open Golf Betting Tips

The PGA Tour are at one of America’s great courses, the Riviera Country Club in California for the newly titled Genesis Open.

The event has had a wide range of big name winners over the years and this included last season where Bubba Watson won his second event at the venue. He is 33/1 to win again in 2017.

There are plenty of big names in attendance this week with Jordan Spieth, fresh from his win at Pebble Beach, the shortest price at 15/2. While Dustin Johnson (8/1), Hideki Matsuyama (9/1) and Jason Day (14/1) are just a few of the other star attractions.

To see how the GM Tipster is doing this season and for all the latest betting guides go to the Golf Betting Tips homepage.

Enter Code: BRAZIL

Genesis Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Sergio Garcia 4 points each way at 22/1 with Bet On Brazil – The Spaniard won on his last outing in Dubai, and looks to be a new man since getting engaged. Has had three top 10 finishes in the past, think hid odds are a little long.

Phil Mickelson 3 points each way at 40/1 with Bet On Brazil – Mickelson has been competing really well over the past few weeks, just a blip at Pebble last Sunday where he went far too attacking. Is the all-time earnings leader at Riveria and should not be ignored at a track that he knows so well, especially at this price.

Charles Howell III 2 points each way at 50/1 with Bet On Brazil – One of the form horses on tour, three top tens already. Has a very mixed record at this course over the years, with a victory in 2007 and runner-up finish amongst plenty of missed cuts and Top 50 finishes. Worth a punt at this price.

Thomas Pieters 1 point each way at 100/1 with Bet On Brazil – The course likes superb ball strikers and the Belgian is certainly one of those. Has had a solid if unspectacular start to the year, appears to be concentrating and trying to break America in 2017, starting here.