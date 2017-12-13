GM Tipster Picks 11 Winners In 2017

The GM Tipster picked 11 winners this season to stand over 420 points of profit, and is up over 1,000 points over the past two seasons

With the calendar year coming to a close it gives us time to reflect on what has been a sensational year for the GM Tipster – we hope you’ve been following his tips!

Every week the GM Tipster releases his betting tips for both the European and PGA Tours and he’s picked an awesome total of 11 winners this season.

The GM Tipster record for 2017 stands at over 420 points worth of profit, with the first selected winner being on  Feb 19 – Brett Rumford @ 40/1 – ISPS Handa Super 6 Perth

Feb 26 – Rickie Fowler @ 18/1– The Honda Classic – A week later the GM Tipster correctly predicted Rickie winning. After rounds of 66, 66, and 65, Fowler closed with a final 71 to win by 4 shots.
Mar 5 – Dean Burmester @ 16/1 – Tswane Open – South African Burmester won his maiden European Tour title in Pretoria, South Africa on a fantastic total of 18-under-par
Apr 4 – Russell Henley @ 33/1 – Shell Houston Open – The Tipster had to then wait a full month before another winner, which came in the form of Russell Henley at the Shell Houston Open.
May 28 – Alex Noren @ 20/1 – BMW PGA Championship – Noren played one of the rounds of the year to win the PGA at Wentworth, firing a final round 62 to lead a quality field. He won by two strokes, a sublime pick by the Tipster.
May 28 – Kevin Kisner @ 22/1 – Dean & Deluca Invitational – Unbelievably, on the same day as Noren’s victory, the Tipster picked Kevin Kisner to win. The American shot a final round 66 to win by one over Jordan Spieth, Sean O’Hair, and Jon Rahm.
July 16 – Bryson DeChambeau @ 50/1 – John Deere Classic – DeChambeau won in Illinois by one stroke after shooting two 65’s on the week.
August 15 – Justin Thomas @ 18/1 – USPGA Championship – In the final Major of the year, arguably the player of the year Justin Thomas won at Quail Hollow by 2 strokes with a final round of 3 under par.
 September 10 – Matthew Fitzpatrick @ 26/1 – European Masters – Nearly a month later, the Tipster selected Fitzpatrick to win for the first time in 2017. He did so on the 3rd sudden death play-off hole over Australian Scott Hend – Hend was also tipped that week, as was third placed Tyrrell Hatton!
September 24 –Xander Schauffele @ 80/1 – Tour Championship – The climax of the PGA Tour season, and with only 30 competitors, the Tipster correctly went for Xander Schauffele who won by one stroke over a surging Justin Thomas
October 10 – Tyrrell Hatton @ 18/1 – Dunhill Links Championship – His final winner of the 2017 season, Hatton destroyed Carnoustie, Kingsbarns, and St Andrews to score a colossal 24-under-par to win by three over Ross Fisher.
Golf Betting Tips 2017 Final Results
European Tour +105.77 points

PGA Tour +317.91 points

Final 2017 Total +423.68 points

Final 2016 Total +762.78 points

Career to date +1,186.46

The GM Tipster will be back next year starting on January 4th on the PGA Tour for the Sentry Tournament of Champions from Kapalua.
For the European Tour, he will start at the BMW South African Open taking place from January 11th at Glendower Golf Club.