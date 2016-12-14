The GM Tipster picked 15 winners this season to stand at over 875 points up for the year!

GM Tipster’s 2016 Golf Betting Tips Round Up

With the calendar year coming to a close it gives us time to reflect on what has been a sensational year for the GM Tipster – we hope you’ve been following his tips!

Every week the GM Tipster releases his betting tips for both the European and PGA Tours and he’s picked a mighty 15 winners this season.

He’s also had plenty of each way finishes and when you add them all up he’s 876.78 points up for the year – which means if you put £1 on for every point, you’d be £876.78 up!

It started with Brandt Snedeker at 33/1 at the Farmers Insurance Open in February where the American shot one of the rounds of the year in dreadful conditions at Torrey Pines.

His biggest win of the year came at the RBC Canadian Open where he backed Jhonattan Vegas at 125/1!

Golf Betting Tips 2016 Winning Picks

Feb 1 – Brandt Snedeker – Farmers Insurance Open

Feb 8 – Hideki Matsuyama – Phoenix Open

Mar 7 – Adam Scott – WGC – Cadillac Championship

Mar 20 – S.S.P Chowrasia – Hero Indian Open

Apr 10 – Danny Willett – US Masters (Post Cut)

Apr 17 – Branden Grace – RBC Heritage

Apr 24 – Charley Hoffman – Valero Texas Open

Jun 5 – Matthew Fitzpatrick – Nordea Masters

Jun 23 – Dustin Johnson – US Open

July 3 – Thongchai Jaidee – Open De France

July 10- Alex Noren – Scottish Open

July 24 – Jhonattan Vegas – RBC Canadian Open

August 14 – Ryan Moore – John Deere Classic

October 9 – Tyrrell Hatton – Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

October 30 – Hideki Matsuyama – WGC-HSBC Champions

The GM Tipster will be back next year, starting on January 5th at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions from Kapalua in Hawaii on the PGA Tour.

Then his European Tour betting tips start the week after at the BMW South African Open at Glendower Golf Club.