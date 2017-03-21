golfsixes teams announced

All 16 pairings for the GolfSixes event at the Centurion Club have been announced. By James Stroud

Ryder Cup players Chris Wood and Andy Sullivan will represent England at the Hertfordshire club in May.

Ryder Cup players Chris Wood and Andy Sullivan will represent England at the Hertfordshire club in May.

At World number 55 and 58 respectively the duo will go into the competition as the highest ranked team, but they will face competition from a number of strong pairings from around the world, including teams representing Italy, France and Denmark.

Chris Wood is looking forward to partnering his Ryder Cup teammate and he is clearly excited about the event.

The Englishman commented “Sully and I are good mates and I think we make a good team. We’ve both had amazing experiences in the past representing Europe at The Ryder Cup, and England at the World Cup of Golf.”

“With the countries who are taking part, there could be some pretty intriguing rivalries thrown up and I’m sure we’ll see plenty of passion from the players and the fans.

“It’s a fresh, new format and I think that’s very welcome in golf right now.”

The 16 teams will tee it up on 6th May, with the winner being crowned a day later on 7th May.

The first day will see the 16 teams split into four groups of four, with the top 2 teams from each group advancing to the next stage.

The second day will start with the remaining 8 teams compete in the quarter-finals, where the winning teams will advance to the semi-finals and then the final where the winners of the competition will be decided.

The English duo may well go in as favourites and will enjoy home advantage, but they will face competition from a number of countries who will be looking to win the event themselves.

Full list of nations and players competing:

1) ENGLAND: Chris Wood, Andy Sullivan

2) ITALY: Matteo Manassero, Renato Paratore

3) THAILAND: Thongchai Jaidee, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

4) INDIA: S.S.P Chawrasia, Chikkarangappa S

5) AUSTRALIA: Sam Brazel, Scott Hend

6) DENMARK: Thorbjørn Olesen, Lucas Bjerregaard

7) FRANCE: Alexander Levy, Grégory Bourdy

8) NETHERLANDS; Joost Luiten, Reinier Saxton

9) SWEDEN: Kristoffer Broberg, Joakim Lagergren

10) SPAIN: Pablo Larrazábal, Alejandro Cañizares

11) SCOTLAND: Richie Ramsay, Marc Warren

12) SOUTH AFRICA: Darren Fichardt, Brandon Stone

13) USA: Paul Peterson, David Lipsky

14) WALES: Bradley Dredge, Jamie Donaldson

15) BELGIUM: Nicolas Colsaerts, Thomas Detry

16) PORTUGAL: Ricardo Gouveia, José-Filipe Lima