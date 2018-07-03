G-Mac has had to pull out of Open Final Qualifying after his clubs were lost

Graeme McDowell Misses Open Qualifying After Airline Loses Clubs

Graeme McDowell is not playing in Open Final Qualifying today as he has no clubs.

The Northern-Irishman was due to play at St Annes Old Links in Lytham Saint Annes but his bag was lost on an Air France flight.

G-Mac has subsequently pulled out of the qualifying, where three players make it through to the Open in two weeks, and will instead attempt to take one of the three spots on offer at this week’s Irish Open.

He is also playing in next week’s Scottish Open where another three spots are on offer.

McDowell’s clubs were lost on a flight from Paris to Manchester.

He announced his withdrawal on Twitter, saying that he “cannot give 100%” without his own equipment.

The 10-time European Tour winner has been questioned as to why he can’t use another set of clubs in a similar spec.

He replied on Twitter saying, “Lots of you wanting to know why I don’t grab a set off the rack and give it my best shot to get in @ TheOpen.

“Of course I could do this, but wouldn’t be firing on all cylinders and there are 6 spots up for grabs next 2 weeks at @ DDFIrishOpen and @ ScottishOpen.”

Final Qualifying takes place today across the UK with three places each on offer at Notts, Prince’s, the Renaissance Club and St Annes Old Links.