Tiger Woods was seen with Erica Herman at the Presidents Cup, are the two an item?

Has Tiger Woods Got A New Girlfriend?

For the eagle-eyed watchers, you will have noticed that Tiger Woods was with a new lady quite a lot this weekend at the Presidents Cup.

Erica Herman appeared to be Woods’ +1, attending the opening and closing ceremonies and sporting a ‘player spouse’ pass which is reserved for WAGs only.

Related: USA wins Presidents Cup with ease

Herman, 33, managed Tiger’s pop-up ‘The Woods’ restaurant at Riviera during this year’s Genesis Open in February.

Woods announced on Twitter in August that he had broken up with his previous girlfriend, Kristen Smith, last year.

Reports suggest that Tiger, 41, has confirmed that he and Herman are dating and these pictures illustrate that.

Gallery: Team USA WAGs celebrate Presidents Cup victory

The pair were seen together very regularly this weekend, getting close at times.

Herman seems to have made friends with many of the other WAGs, seen below with Patrick Reed’s wife Justine:

Woods split with ex-wife Elin Nordegren in 2010 after a well-publicised fall-out.

He then dated skier Lindsey Vonn but they broke up in 2015.

What next for Tiger Woods?

Woods is on his way back to full fitness after a fourth back surgery in April.

He recently posted a video on social media of him chipping and has said he can now hit shots of around 60 yards.

However, last week he dropped the biggest hint yet that his playing career may be over.

What next for Woods? We will see.

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram