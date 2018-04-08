Renowned as one of the best in the business, Henrik Stenson’s bagman is a Coventry man. But who is Henrik Stenson’s caddie?

Henrik Stenson and Gareth Lord have formed one of the best player/caddie relationships on Tour. The two have worked together since 2013, winning the Open Championship in 2016, the FED EX Cup on the PGA Tour in 2013 and competing in consecutive Ryder Cups. If you’re asking who is Henrik Stenson’s caddie? – this should explain it!

Gareth Lord was a talented golfer in his own right good enough to be picked for the England Boys team alongside Lee Westwood. With his sights set on the professional game, he earned a scholarship to play golf at the University of Tennessee. He then returned to Europe and eventually found himself coaching the game in Germany.

Lord, now 45 years-old, established himself as a caddie working alongside Robert Karlsson. In 2008, the Swede won the European Tour’s Order Of Merit and Karlsson was named caddie of the year. Through his exploits with Karlsson, the Coventry man made himself one of the most highly respected caddies in the game.

Since then he has worked for Luke Donald, Alvaro Quiros and Thomas Bjorn but in 2013 he found himself alongside Henrik Stenson. The 2016 Open Champion is good friends with Robert Karlsson and had seen Lord up close as the two Swedes won the 2008 World Cup together.

Shortly after teaming up in 2013, Stenson’s form rocketed and he won the highly lucrative Fed Ex Cup. It is reported that Stenson gave Lord 10% of his 10 million dollar winnings. With that, Lord moved from the UK to his current residence in Monaco.

During the 2015 Valspar Championship, Lord and Stenson made a bet that if the Swede won a major, Lord would give up smoking. That landmark finally arrived at Troon the following year and Lord stuck to his side of the bet.

If you are asking who is Henrik Stenson’s caddie? – the answer is Gareth Lord – one of the best in the business.