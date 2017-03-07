The European Tour has hopped over to India this week for the Hero Indian Open at a new venue the Gary Player layout at the DLF Golf and Country Club, check out our Hero Indian Open Golf Betting Tips

Hero Indian Open Golf Betting Tips

The European Tour has hopped over to India this week for the Hero Indian Open at a new venue the Gary Player layout at the DLF Golf and Country Club.

Last year home favourite S.S.P. Chawrasia won the event that was played at Delhi Golf Club, he is in the field again this week at the tempting odds of 100/1.

The favourites for the event are Anirban Lahiri (17/2) – the home favourite has been playing well on the PGA Tour this season, as well as European Ryder Cupper Rafael Cabrera Bello (9/1) and last week’s winner Dean Burmester (12/1).

The new course is a bit of a beast at 7,657 yards and with water in play on seven of the holes.

We had our third winner in as many weeks last weekend, with Dean Burmester bringing home the bacon in South Africa

Hero Indian Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Peter Uihlein 5 points each way at 16/1 with Bet On Brazil – The American has had three top 10s already this season, and it feels there is a win just around the corner for him. 4th last week at the Tshwane Open along with his impressive 309.25 yards average driving distance makes him a real danger this week.

Paul Dunne 3 points each way at 33/1 with Bet On Brazil – The Irishman appeared to turn a corner last weekend, rounds of 65 and 66 meant he finished tied 6th, having been 5 over at one point during round one he appeared to find some inner strength that led him to his first top 10 of the year. Has put on some substantial distance from the tee, which should help him this week.

Anthony Wall 2 points each way at 66/1 with Bet On Brazil – The Englishman has been consistent if unspectacular so far this year. His scoring average is decent and he has hit 73.5% of Green in Regulation, meaning his solid ball striking could allow him to compete this week.

Jazz Janewattananond 1 point each way at 80/1 with Bet On Brazil – The player from Thailand will not be familiar to many of you, but he won the Bangladesh Open just a month ago. His best finish on the European Tour was T15th here last season, his stats suggest he hits fairways and greens and if he putts well then he can contend.