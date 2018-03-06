The European Tour has hopped over to India this week for the Hero Indian Open at the Gary Player layout at the DLF Golf and Country Club, check out our Hero Indian Open Golf Betting Tips

Hero Indian Open Golf Betting Tips

The European Tour is back in Asia this week with the Hero Indian Open being played at the tough DLF Golf & Country Club.

Last season only seven players managed to finish under par, and of them SSP Chawrasia was streets ahead of the field finishing seven shots clear of second place.

That was the second time that Chawrasia had won the title in as many years, and he is a tempting 22/1 to complete the hat trick this year.

Favourite this week is Shubhankar Sharma who has dashed half way around the world from his excellent WGC – Mexico Championship Top 10 finish last week, he is 12/1 as is Anirban Lahiri who has also been impressing crowds around the world.

Related: European Tour Leaderboard

The GM Tipster just missed out on another winner last week, check out his 2018 results on our golf betting tips homepage.