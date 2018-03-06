The European Tour has hopped over to India this week for the Hero Indian Open at the Gary Player layout at the DLF Golf and Country Club, check out our Hero Indian Open Golf Betting Tips
Hero Indian Open Golf Betting Tips
The European Tour is back in Asia this week with the Hero Indian Open being played at the tough DLF Golf & Country Club.
Last season only seven players managed to finish under par, and of them SSP Chawrasia was streets ahead of the field finishing seven shots clear of second place.
That was the second time that Chawrasia had won the title in as many years, and he is a tempting 22/1 to complete the hat trick this year.
Favourite this week is Shubhankar Sharma who has dashed half way around the world from his excellent WGC – Mexico Championship Top 10 finish last week, he is 12/1 as is Anirban Lahiri who has also been impressing crowds around the world.
Hero Indian Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Jeunghun Wang 3 points each way at 25/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Korean has been looking solid over the past couple of months with only one missed cut this year. A tied 6th in Dubai shows he has the class to conquer this course.
Julian Suri 3 points each way at 33/1 with Sportnation.bet – The American has had a mixed time of it due to playing on both sides of the pond this year. Rose to a career high 62nd in the world when finishing second in the UBS Hong Kong Open in November, has the class to challenge this week and at a good price.
Shiv Kapur 2 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – Won the Panasonic Open India in early November, defeating many of the favourites in this week’s event. Think he is a little long at theses odds to be ignored.
Jamie Donaldson 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Welshman has shown some roots of recovery including a 4th at Valderrama in November and a 62 in the first round in Dubai, worth a punt at this price.
