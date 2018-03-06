Hero Indian Open Leaderboard, Preview, TV Times

The European Tour heads for India this week and the Hero Indian Open at DLF G&CC in New Delhi. Home player S.S.P Chawrasia will be looking for a third straight victory in this tournament.

A strong field, including Race to Dubai leader Shubhankar Sharma and defending champion S.S.P Chawrasia assembles this week at DLF G&CC in New Delhi for the Hero Indian Open.

After leading the WGC-Mexico Championship through 54 holes last week, Shubhankar Sharma comes into this event on good form. The Race to Dubai leader is one of a number of Indian stars to tee it up in the 54th edition of this tournament.

Sharma heads into the event as Race to Dubai leader and will be among the favourites in New Delhi. Other Indian players of note in the field include two-time champ S.S.P Chawrasia, 2015 winner Anirban Lahiri, Arjun Atwal, Jyoti Randhawa and Jeev Milkha Singh.

Other star players on the start list include Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn, England’s Chris Wood, Emiliano Grillo of Argentina and 2011 Open champion Darren Clarke.

The Gary Player layout at the DLF Golf and Country Club is a great championship course with some memorable holes. The 5th is a par-3 with an island green and the run for home is played around a quarry with a large lake threatening to gather errant shots. Water is a feature on seven holes.

The Indian Open was first played in 1964 at the Delhi Golf Club when Peter Thomson was the champion. Since then some famous names appear on the list of winners. Graham Marsh was twice champion, Payne Stewart won in 1981, Thongchai Jaidee and Arjun Atwal took the title and Jyoti Randhawa has been the winner three times.

Last year S.S.P Chawrasia successfully defended his home Open with an impressive seven shot victory over Malaysia’s Gavin Green. Chawrasia will be back again this year looking for the hat-trick.

The weather forecast is good – clear skies and warm temperatures.

Venue: DLF G&CC, New Delhi, India

Date: Mar 8-11

Course stats: par 72, 7,417 yards

Purse: €1,420,000

Defending champion: S.S.P Chawrasia (-10)

How to watch the Hero Indian Open

TV Coverage:

Thursday 1 – Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event from 5.30am

Friday 2 – Sky Sports Golf from 5.30am

Saturday 3 – Sky Sports Golf from 7.30am

Sunday 4 – Sky Sports Golf from 5am

Players to watch:

Shubhankar Sharma – The Race to Dubai Number 1 will look to bounce back from a disappointing final round in the WGC-Mexico Championship with a good performance in his home event.

Scott Jamieson – He was third in this event last year and was seventh in last week’s Tshwane Open – the signs are good.

Chris Wood – The Englishman has been on good form in recent weeks. He followed a fine second place in the NBO Oman Open with a tie for 13th in the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

Key hole: 18th. It’s a brilliant par-5 of over 600 yards where placement will be key. The drive is over a ravine to a relatively generous landing area and then it’s time to make a decision. Most will opt to lay up by playing around the edge of the large lake. But, with the wind helping, the carry to the green might be on. It’s all or nothing though, anything mis-struck will end up wet.