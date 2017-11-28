Tiger Woods is back in action in The Bahamas, but will he feature in our Hero World Challenge Betting Tips?

Hero World Challenge Golf Betting Tips

For some the Hero World Challenge being played at Albany in The Bahamas is the most exciting event of the season.

That is not because of the strong 18-man field, or the beautiful Caribbean setting, it is because one of those competing is Tiger Woods – he has hardly played for the last two years and is now ranked outside the World’s Top 1,000, but he still captures the golf world’s imagination.

Last season Hideki Matsuyama won the event, and he is 12/1 to defend the title.

There is a huge amount of talent in the tiny field, with Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth joint favourites at 11/2, World Number One Dustin Johnson at 6/1 and Rickie Fowler at 8/1 to name just a few.

There is some massive cash and some excellent World Ranking Points to be won at the Hero World Challenge, so expect whoever wins to be right on it from shot one.

