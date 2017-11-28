Tiger Woods is back in action in The Bahamas, but will he feature in our Hero World Challenge Betting Tips?
Hero World Challenge Golf Betting Tips
For some the Hero World Challenge being played at Albany in The Bahamas is the most exciting event of the season.
That is not because of the strong 18-man field, or the beautiful Caribbean setting, it is because one of those competing is Tiger Woods – he has hardly played for the last two years and is now ranked outside the World’s Top 1,000, but he still captures the golf world’s imagination.
Last season Hideki Matsuyama won the event, and he is 12/1 to defend the title.
There is a huge amount of talent in the tiny field, with Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth joint favourites at 11/2, World Number One Dustin Johnson at 6/1 and Rickie Fowler at 8/1 to name just a few.
There is some massive cash and some excellent World Ranking Points to be won at the Hero World Challenge, so expect whoever wins to be right on it from shot one.
Tiger Woods returns at Hero World Challenge
Hero World Challenge Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Hideki Matsuyama 5 points each way at 12/1 with Sportnation.bet – The defending champion is good odds in such a small field. Showed last year that he has the scoring power that is required to succeed on this course. Seven top 10s including two wins and two runner-up finishes so far in 2017 show his class.
Charley Hoffman 3 points each way at 33/1 with Sportnation.bet – A rollercoaster of a year for the American, six top 10s helped him reach his best ever position on the World Golf Ranking of 20th. No victory as yet this season – he could change that all with a good performance in The Bahamas this week.
