The 25-year-old won his second WGC with a sublime 61 at Firestone

Hideki Matsuyama Wins WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Hideki Matsuyama won his second World Golf Championship with a sensational final round 61 at Firestone to win the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

His nine under par round got him to 16 under, five ahead of overnight leader Zach Johnson.

The 25-year-old made seven birdies and an eagle in a flawless round.

Hideki will now go into next week’s USPGA Championship as one of the strong favourites.

He should also move back to number two in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Matsuyama started with a par and then eagled the par-5 2nd at Firestone, before another birdie at the 3rd.

More birdies followed at six and nine to take him out in 30 and five under par.

He found another birdie at 13 and then closed out in style, with birdies at 16, 17 and 18.

