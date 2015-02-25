This week the PGA Tour are in Florida for the Honda Classic where Russell Henley defends, check out who we think will do well in our Honda Classic golf betting tips

Honda Classic golf betting tips

The PGA Tour swaps the West coast for the East this week for the Honda Classic at the PGA National Champion course in Florida.

Russell Henley is the defending champion due to coming through a four-man play-off last season.

Options – Do you lump £10 on Rory McIlroy to win at 3/1? Or go for a few other guys who may be able to challenge and still raise a bit of cash with some each way bets.

It’s a really tough call as Rory is by far and away the person to back here, with a win in 2012 and and a play-off loss last season… and let’s face it – making three times your money on him isn’t a bad bet either.

However what I will say is that very rarely do I put all my eggs in one basket.

Therefore I am going to ignore Rory and have decided to lump on a few others.

The £10 betting challenge with our bloggers DownThe18th continues – results so far are at the bottom of this post, or to read about how we both did last week check out their blog.

Advised Honda Classic golf betting tips

Keegan Bradley £2 each way at 25/1 – Someone who has been getting back to his top form. Finished tied 4th last week at the Northern Trust Open and has a good record here with his worst finish being a T12th in the last three events.

Brooks Koepka £2 each way at 30/1 – A winner already on Tour this season, and this is very much his home turf. Think his odds are a bit longer than they would be if Rory wasn’t in the field.

Freddie Jacobson £1 each way at 90/1 – The Swede gets my horse for a course pick this week. Has been in decent enough form this season with a Top 10 at Phoenix and always plays well here.

Current Standings after 6 weeks

Golf Monthly

European Tour £-50.00

PGA Tour £37.00

Total £-13.00

DownThe18th

European Tour £14.30

PGA Tour £-22.63

Total £-9.67

DownThe18th leads by £3.33