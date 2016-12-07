The European Tour has its last event before the Final Series this week check out who we think will do well with these Hong Kong Open Golf Betting Tips

Hong Kong Open Golf Betting Tips

The final event of 2016 on the European Tour is the Hong Kong Open.

Justin Rose is back at the event he won last season, but with a few question marks over his fitness his 9/1 price looks too short to touch. Rose withdrew from the Hero World Challenge, won by Hideki Matsuyama, last week with a back injury.

Patrick Reed is favourite for the event with the American just 6/1 to win – While Rafa Cabrera Bello (14/1) and Danny Willett (16/1) will also take people’s interest.

The GM Tipster has had a really good year with results in 2016, check out his triumphs at the golf betting tips homepage.

Hong Kong Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Scott Hend 3 points each way at 33/1 – Can win the Asian Order Of Merit this week as long as Marcus Fraser doesn’t win and he finishes outside the top 13. Has had a superb 2016 and been one of my go to picks all year.

Miguel Angel Jimenez 2 points each way at 50/1 – A four-time winner at this tournament and at the course, always worth a punt at this price.

Marcus Fraser 2 points each way at 66/1 – As mentioned he can win the Asian Order of Merit with a victory here and if Hend falls away. He is a generous price for someone who has had two top 5 finishes here before.

Brett Rumford 1 point each way at 80/1 – The third Australian pick of the week, he finished 5th last week at the Australian PGA Championship, and although having struggled with injuries for the last few years could be coming into a run of form.