Hosung Choi: The Man With The Viral Golf Swing

Elliott Heath

Hosung Choi sent social media wild this weekend whilst in contention at the Korean Open

The swing of a South Korean professional sent social media wild this weekend.

Hosung Choi was leading the Kolon Korean Open and one user filmed his swing whilst watching the Asian Tour coverage on TV.

Choi may well own the strangest golf swing seen on Tour right now.

He takes the art of a balanced finish position to a whole new level!

Check out his driver swing…

Course management? He doesn’t subscribe to that.

“I have never seen someone play golf with this much swagger”

Choi would have qualified for next month’s Open Championship at Carnoustie had he won.

CHEONAN, SOUTH KOREA – JUNE 23: Choi Ho-sung of South Korea pictured during the third round of the Kolon Korea Open Golf Championship at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club on June 23, 2018 in Cheonan, South Korea. (Photo by Arep Kulal/Asian Tour/Asian Tour via Getty Images)

Unfortunately a poor final round meant he finished in a tie for 5th place, although he reportedly Monday Qualified for the Korean Open so just being there was an achievement.

CHEONAN, SOUTH KOREA – JUNE 22: Choi Ho-sung of Korea pictured during round two of the Kolon Korea Open Golf Championship at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club on June 22, 2018 in Cheonan, South Korea. (Photo by Arep Kulal/Asian Tour/Asian Tour via Getty Images)

The 44-year-old has won once on the Japan Golf Tour and twice on the Korean Tour.

CHEONAN, SOUTH KOREA – JUNE 22: Choi Ho-sung of Korea pictured during round two of the Kolon Korea Open Golf Championship at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club on June 22, 2018 in Cheonan, South Korea. (Photo by Arep Kulal/Asian Tour/Asian Tour via Getty Images)

His current world ranking is 500 whilst his career-high is 326th.

Let’s hope we get to see more of HoSung, he’s certainly entertaining.