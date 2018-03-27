It is the final week before the first Major of the season and the 2017 US Masters - check out who we think will do well with our Shell Houston Open Golf Betting Tips

Shell Houston Open Golf Betting Tips

It is the final tournament before the US Masters and the field are hoping to find some form at the Houston Open at the Golf Course of Houston.

It is the very last chance to get an invitation to Augusta National with the winner getting an invitation if not already in the field.

Last season Russell Henley was four shots back from the overnight leader, but an incredible final round 65 meant he went on to win the event by three shots – he is in the field again this year and is 27/1.

Favourites for this week are Rickie Fowler (19/1), Justin Rose and Jordan Spieth (10/1).

The GM Tipster is having another solid season check out his results so far this year with our golf betting tips homepage.

I have already done my pre Masters golf betting tips so make sure to check them out.