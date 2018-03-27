It is the final week before the first Major of the season and the 2017 US Masters - check out who we think will do well with our Shell Houston Open Golf Betting Tips
Shell Houston Open Golf Betting Tips
It is the final tournament before the US Masters and the field are hoping to find some form at the Houston Open at the Golf Course of Houston.
It is the very last chance to get an invitation to Augusta National with the winner getting an invitation if not already in the field.
Last season Russell Henley was four shots back from the overnight leader, but an incredible final round 65 meant he went on to win the event by three shots – he is in the field again this year and is 27/1.
Favourites for this week are Rickie Fowler (19/1), Justin Rose and Jordan Spieth (10/1).
I have already done my pre Masters golf betting tips so make sure to check them out.
Houston Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Phil Mickelson 10 points to win at 12/1 with Sportnation.bet – Lefty has been having one of those superb seasons, one win already and figuring almost every Sunday he tees it up at. Won here in 2011 has had another five top 20 finishes. Loves the set up of the course and I think he should be shorter odds than than those of the three players who are considered the favourites for the event.
Luke List 3 points each way at 28/1 with Sportnation.bet – Tied 3rd in this event last season the American World Number 67 has had two top tens this season and been impressing with his superb iron play all year.
Charles Howell III 2 points each way at 48/1 with Sportnation.bet – Three top tens in this event in the last decade – it is another one of those events he always seems to do well in – Couple of top 15s in his last two starts as well.
Ian Poulter 1 point each way at 90/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Englishman will still be fuming after being given bad advice that he had made the Masters during the World Match Play – in the end he finished a place outside the World Ranking mark he needed to qualify. This is his last chance to get to Augusta and he has shown before that when he has the bit between his teeth he can still perform highly on the world stage.
