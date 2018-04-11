The world number two could overtake Dustin Johnson if DJ fails to finish inside the top-32 this week at the RBC Heritage

How Justin Thomas Could Become World #1 This Week

Dustin Johnson has been world number one for well over a year now but his time atop of the golfing landscape could be up.

Justin Thomas is the man ready to usurp him and he could do it as early as this week (although he wouldn’t officially become number one for two-and-a-half weeks).

If current #1 Dustin Johnson fails to finish inside the top 32 at the RBC Heritage he will lose the number top spot and Justin Thomas will become number one after the Zurich Classic at the end of the month. That’s according to OWGR guru Nosferatu (@VC606 on Twitter).

Neither DJ or JT are playing in next week’s Valero Texas Open as things stand and the Zurich Classic doesn’t give out ranking points as a doubles event, so Thomas would go number one on 30th April.

JT could have become world number one at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play last month by reaching the final but lost out to eventual winner Bubba Watson in the semis.

Thomas revealed the pressures of the world number one spot got to him.

“I haven’t had such a hard time thinking about something so much,” explained Thomas.

“And that really sucked.