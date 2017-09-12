It's week three of the FedEx Cup Playoffs at Conway Farms, Illinois this week for the BMW Championship. Here's how to tune in...

How To Watch The BMW Championship On Sky Sports

Dustin Johnson defends the BMW Championship this week at Conway Farms, Illinois as the race for the FedEx Cup truly begins to heat up.

70 players have qualified with just 30 progressing into the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake next week.

Jordan Spieth sits atop of the FedEx Cup standings with Justin Thomas in second, DJ in third, Hideki Matsuyama in fourth and Jon Rahm in fifth.

The top five entering next week will all control their own destiny, meaning a win at East Lake secures the FedEx Cup and the $10 million prize.

There are a few big names looking to get into East Lake, with Sergio Garcia (34th), Phil Mickelson (36th), Francesco Molinari (42nd), Ian Poulter (47th) and Rory McIlroy (51st) all needing big weeks.

Sky Sports will be showing all four days of the BMW Championship live on Sky Sports Golf.

Coverage gets underway from 8pm on Thursday and Friday, 6pm on Saturday and 5pm on Sunday.

TV Coverage:

Thursday 14 – Sky Sports Golf from 8pm

Friday 15 – Sky Sports Golf from 8pm

Saturday 16 – Sky Sports Golf from 6pm

Sunday 17 – Sky Sports Golf from 5pm

Not a Sky Sports customer and want to watch the BMW Championship?

Why not buy a Now TV pass? For £6.99 you can get a day pass, if you just wish to watch one of the rounds, or for just £10.99 you can get a week pass to see the whole tournament.

A month pass will mean you can also see the Presidents Cup match between the USA and the International side, which takes place the following week.

