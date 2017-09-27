The European Tour is on home soil this week for the British Masters at Close House, here's how to tune in...

How To Watch The British Masters On Sky Sports

The European Tour is on home soil this week in the North-East and there’s a stellar field assembled at Close House for the British Masters. You won’t want to miss it.

Rory McIlroy headlines a strong cast including Masters champion Sergio Garcia, defending champion Alex Noren and 2015 winner Matt Fitzpatrick.

McIlroy makes his first appearance at this tournament since 2008.

WATCH: Rory McIlroy’s putting practice at the British Masters

The event takes place at Close House near Newcastle, which hosts its first European Tour event since its opening in 2011.

Read our British Masters preview here

The British Masters is actually supported by Sky Sports so there is plenty of coverage for golf fans to enjoy. Coverage begins at 9.30am on Thursday and Friday on Sky Sports Golf, whilst coverage starts from 11.30am on Saturday and 10.30am on Sunday.

The Pro-Am will also be shown live on Sky Sports Golf.

TV Coverage:

Wednesday 27 (Pro-Am) – Sky Sports Golf from 3.30pm

Thursday 28 – Sky Sports Golf from 9.30am

Friday 29 – Sky Sports Golf from 9.30am

Saturday 30 – Sky Sports Golf from 11.30am

Sunday 1 – Sky Sports Golf from 10.30am

Not a Sky Sports customer and want to watch the British Masters?

Why not buy a Now TV pass? For £6.99 you can get a day pass, if you just wish to watch one of the rounds, or for just £10.99 you can get a week pass to see the whole tournament.

Buy a Now TV Sky Sports Day Pass for £6.99

Buy a Now TV Sky Sports Week Pass for £10.99

