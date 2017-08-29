How To Watch The Czech Masters On Sky Sports

The European Tour is in Prague this week for the Czech Masters, here's how to tune in on Sky Sports...

The European Tour is in Prague this week at the Albatross Club for the D&D REAL Czech Masters.

American Paul Peterson defends the title he won last year where he edged past defending champion Thomas Pieters with a new course record 64.

2015 champion Thomas Pieters is one of the headline names this week alongside Martin Kaymer, Matt Fitzpatrick, John Daly and Made in Denmark winner Julian Suri.

This week marks the beginning of the year-long qualification process for Thomas Bjorn’s 2018 European Ryder Cup team, so the Europeans will be eager to get off to a great start.

Read our Czech Masters preview here

The Czech Masters begins on Thursday 31st August and finishes on Sunday 3rd September.

Sky Sports will be showing all four rounds and coverage is on their Sky Sports Golf channel.

Day one and two’s coverage begins at 10am, with coverage starting at 1pm on Saturday and 12pm on Sunday.

Thursday 31 Aug – Sky Sports Golf from 10am and 2pm

Friday 1 Sept – Sky Sports Golf from 10am and 2pm

Saturday 2 – Sky Sports Golf from 1pm

Sunday 3 – Sky Sports Golf from 12pm

