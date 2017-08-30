It's week two of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, here's how to watch the Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston

How To Watch The Dell Technologies Championship On Sky Sports

After a thrilling opening week in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, where Dustin Johnson won The Northern Trust in a playoff against Jordan Spieth, it’s time for round two.

The Tour takes in TPC Boston once again this week for the Dell Technologies Championship, previously known as the Deutsche Bank.

WATCH: DJ destroys par-4 to beat Spieth in playoff

This was the scene of Rory McIlroy’s first PGA Tour win of 2016, which sparked a run of form that saw him pick up both the Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup.

He caught 54-hole leader Paul Casey to win by two. Casey is in form with a fifth place finish last week and two other top fives in his last five starts.

Rickie Fowler won here in 2015, Henrik Stenson was victorious in 2013, and Rory McIlroy won in 2012.

Related: How to watch this week’s European Tour action

DJ will be favourite this week, and rightly so, but with Spieth in form, Casey in form and defending champion Rory McIlroy playing, it is almost guaranteed to be an excellent tournament and one not to miss.

Jon Rahm was third last week and both Justin Thomas and Jason Day were in the top six – this is looking like it’s going to be a shootout.

The first round gets underway on Friday with the tournament ending on Monday to align with Labour Day in the US.

Read our Dell Technologies Championship preview here

How To Watch The Dell Technologies Championship On Sky Sports

Sept 1 – Sky Sports Golf from 8pm

Sept 2 – Sky Sports Golf from 8pm

Sept 3 – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf from 6pm

Sept 4 – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf from 4.30pm

Not a Sky Sports customer and want to watch The Dell Technologies Championship?

Why not buy a Now TV pass? For £6.99 you can get a day pass, if you just wish to watch one of the rounds, or for just £10.99 you can get a week pass to see the whole tournament.

Buy a Now TV Sky Sports Day Pass for £6.99

Buy a Now TV Sky Sports Week Pass for £10.99

Or if you’d like to watch all of the remaining FedEx Cup Playoffs events, you can buy a Now TV Sky Sports Month Pass for £33.99.

Buy a Now TV Sky Sports Month Pass for £33.99

Will you be tuning in this week? Let us know your predictions on our social channels.

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.