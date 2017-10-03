The European Tour is in Scotland this week for one of the best tournaments of the year, here's how to tune in...

How To Watch The Dunhill Links Championship On Sky Sports

The European Tour takes in the Home of Golf, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns this week for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

It’s one of the very few European Tour events taking place on links courses these days, with players competing over St Andrews Old Course, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns for the first three days before the final round at St Andrews.

It’s also a great chance to see some of your favourite sports stars and celebrities in action with the Pro-Am format.

Last year, Tyrrell Hatton won his first European Tour title with a dominating display on the links.

This year, Rory McIlroy headlines the field after a 2nd place finish at last week’s British Masters.

McIlroy is playing with his father.

Read our Alfred Dunhill Links Championship preview here

How To Watch The Dunhill Links Championship On Sky Sports

Sky Sports are showing all four days live on Sky Sports Golf, with coverage beginning at 1pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and the 12.30pm on Sunday.

TV Coverage:

Thursday 5 – Sky Sports Golf from 1pm

Friday 6 – Sky Sports Golf from 1pm

Saturday 7 – Sky Sports Golf from 1pm

Sunday 8 – Sky Sports Golf from 12.30pm

Not a Sky Sports customer and want to watch the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship?

Why not buy a Now TV pass? For £6.99 you can get a day pass, if you just wish to watch one of the rounds, or for just £10.99 you can get a week pass to see the whole tournament.

Buy a Now TV Sky Sports Day Pass for £6.99

Buy a Now TV Sky Sports Week Pass for £10.99

Will you be tuning in this week? Let us know your predictions on our social channels.

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.