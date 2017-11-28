Here's how to watch Tiger Woods' comeback

How To Watch The Hero World Challenge On Sky Sports

Tiger Woods returns to competitive golf this week at the Hero World Challenge at Albany in The Bahamas.

He makes his first start since pulling out of the Dubai Desert Classic in January.

Related: Hero World Challenge Preview

The 14-time major winner says he feels pain free after having a fourth back surgery in April.

He tees it up in an exclusive 18-man field containing 16 of the world’s top 24 players.

Woods, despite ranking 1199th in the world, will undoubtedly be the star attraction this week.

And reports have been very positive on both his game, and health.

Last week, Brad Faxon played alongside Tiger, DJ and Donald Trump, and told media that Woods actually outdrove DJ on half of the holes they both took out driver.

Patrick Reed played a practice round with Woods on Monday, and said, “He looked excited, excited to be playing golf. I was shocked how fluid his swing looked and how far the golf ball was going. He’s always been a little longer than me, but some of those drives today he got out there.

Related: Tiger Woods What’s in the bag?

“He was hitting flighted, flat cuts, high cuts, low draws, high, just soft draws, moving it both ways with his driver. If he starts getting command of that and feeling good, we’re going to have some fun.”

Woods said, “To finally come out on the good side of it, it’s exciting. I am stiffer, I’m fused. But I don’t have the pain and if I don’t have the pain life is so much better.”

Tee times:

Woods tees off at 5.05pm on Thursday alongside 2017 PGA Tour Player of the Year Justin Thomas.

4.10 pm — Hideki Matsuyama, Francesco Molinari

4.21pm — Charley Hoffman, Kevin Chappell

4.32pm — Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger

4.43pm — Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood

4.54pm — Henrik Stenson, Alex Noren

5.05pm — Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas

5.16pm — Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka

5.27pm — Kevin Kisner, Rickie Fowler

5.38pm — Matt Kuchar, Jordan Spieth

How to watch the Hero World Challenge on Sky Sports

Sky Sports have coverage of all four days, with the broadcast beginning at 5.30pm

TV Coverage:

Thursday 30 – Sky Sports Golf from 5.30pm

Friday 1 – Sky Sports Golf from 5.30pm

Saturday 2 – Sky Sports Golf from 5pm

Sunday 3 – Sky Sports Golf from 4pm

Want to watch the Hero World Challenge but don’t have Sky Sports?

Why not buy a Now TV pass? For £6.99 you can get a day pass, if you just wish to watch one of the rounds, or for just £10.99 you can get a week pass to see the whole tournament.

Buy a Now TV Sky Sports Day Pass for £6.99

Buy a Now TV Sky Sports Week Pass for £10.99

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram