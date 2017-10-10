The Rolex Series returns this week at Golf Club Milano for the Italian Open. Here's how to tune in...

How To Watch The Italian Open On Sky Sports

Italy takes another major stride in the world of golf this week as the Rolex Series arrives in Milan for the Italian Open at Golf Club Milano.

With just five years to go until the 2022 Ryder Cup in Rome, the country will be building anticipation and showing off its best courses with the strongest fields in Europe each year.

Home talent Francesco Molinari, ranked 18th in the world, defends the title after beating Danny Willett by one last time out.

You won’t want to miss the action this week.

Golf Club Milano makes for a beautiful setting and a host of the world’s best players are ascending on Milan with just six tournaments left in the season.

World number five Jon Rahm headlines a field containing Masters champion Sergio Garcia, defending champion Francesco Molinari, last week’s winner Tyrrell Hatton, Race to Dubai leader Tommy Fleetwood, European Masters winner Matt Fitzpatrick, new St Andrews Old Course record holder Ross Fisher and Alex Noren.

Sky Sports will be showing all four days of the Italian Open live, with coverage getting underway at 9am on Thursday and Friday and 11.30am on the weekend.

TV Coverage:

Thursday 12 – Sky Sports Golf from 9am

Friday 13 – Sky Sports Golf from 9am

Saturday 14 – Sky Sports Golf from 11.30am

Sunday 15 – Sky Sports Golf from 11.30am

Not a Sky Sports customer and want to watch the Italian Open?

Why not buy a Now TV pass? For £6.99 you can get a day pass, if you just wish to watch one of the rounds, or for just £10.99 you can get a week pass to see the whole tournament.

Buy a Now TV Sky Sports Day Pass for £6.99

Buy a Now TV Sky Sports Week Pass for £10.99

Will you be tuning in this week? Let us know your predictions on our social channels.

