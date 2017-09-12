This week the European Tour is in Holland for the KLM Open at The Dutch where home favourite Joost Luiten defends. Here's how to tune in...

How To Watch The KLM Open On Sky Sports

The European Tour heads from the Swiss Alps to Spijk, Netherlands this week for the KLM Open at The Dutch.

Last year, Joost Luiten equalled the course record with an eight-under-par round of 63 to win the tournament for a second time by three strokes.

The course was opened in 2011 and designed by Colin Montgomerie with championship golf in mind.

The field this week includes Joost Luiten, Made in Denmark winner Julian Suri, Ernie Els, Andy Sullivan, Ross Fisher and Lee Westwood, who makes his 501st European Tour start.

Sky Sports will be showing all four days live from Holland on Sky Sports Golf, however it will be behind the red button to cater for the Evian Championship, the fifth and final women’s major of the year.

Coverage gets underway from 10.30am on Thursday and Friday, and midday on Saturday and Sunday.

TV Coverage:

Thursday 24 – Sky Sports Golf from 10.30am (red button)

Friday 25 – Sky Sports Golf from 10.30am (red button)

Saturday 26 – Sky Sports Golf from 12pm (red button)

Sunday 27 – Sky Sports Golf from 12pm (red button)

