How To Watch The Northern Trust On Sky Sports

The 2017 FedEx Cup Playoffs are here and the first event begins in New York at The Northern Trust.

Previously known as ‘The Barclays’, the FedEx Cup Playoffs opener has a new sponsor this year.

Patrick Reed defends the trophy after edging out Rickie Fowler last year.

The top 125 on the season-long FedEx Cup points list have all qualified to get here, with the top 100 advancing into next week at the Dell Technologies Championship.

Sky Sports will be showing all four days of The Northern Trust live on Sky Sports Golf.

Coverage gets underway from 7pm on Thursday and Friday, 6pm on Saturday and 5pm on Sunday.

Thursday 24 – Sky Sports Golf from 7pm

Friday 25 – Sky Sports Golf from 7pm

Saturday 26 – Sky Sports Golf from 6pm

Sunday 27 – Sky Sports Golf from 5pm

