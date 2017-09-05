The European Tour takes in the stunning Crans-Sur-Sierre this week in the Swiss Alps, here's how to watch the action...

How To Watch The Omega European Masters On Sky Sports

The European Tour visits its most scenic destination this week at Crans Montana for the Omega European Masters at the beautiful Crans-sur-Sierre GC.

World number 11 Alex Noren defends the title against a strong field including Tommy Fleetwood, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald, Bernd Wiesberger, Matt Fitzpatrick and Ross Fisher.

Westwood makes his 500th European Tour appearance this week at a course he won on back in 1999.

Crans-sur-Sierre is one of the Tour’s oldest venues, having hosted every year since the European Tour’s inception 47 years ago.

Last year Alex Noren beat Scott Hend in a playoff. The Swede has won three more times since then including the European Tour’s flagship event – the BMW PGA Championship.

Noren is rightly bookies favourite this week ahead of Tommy Fleetwood.

Sky Sports will be showing all four days live from Switzerland on Sky Sports Golf.

Coverage gets underway from 10.30am on Thursday and Friday, and 12.30pm Saturday and 11am on Sunday.

TV Coverage:

Thursday 24 – Sky Sports Golf from 10.30am

Friday 25 – Sky Sports Golf from 10.30am

Saturday 26 – Sky Sports Golf from 12.30pm

Sunday 27 – Sky Sports Golf from 11am

Not a Sky Sports customer and want to watch the Omega European Masters?

Why not buy a Now TV pass? For £6.99 you can get a day pass, if you just wish to watch one of the rounds, or for just £10.99 you can get a week pass to see the whole tournament.

