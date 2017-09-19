The European Tour heads down to Vilamoura this week for the Portugal Masters, here's how to catch the action on Sky...

How To Watch The Portugal Masters On Sky Sports

The European Tour heads down to the beautiful Vilamoura this week and the Dom Pedro Victoria Course for the Portugal Masters.

Padraig Harrington defends the title after he won last year with a score of 23-under-par. It was his first European Tour title since 2008.

This week marks the 11th playing of the Portugal Masters, with Thomas Pieters headlining and past champions such as Padraig Harrington, Andy Sullivan, Alex Levy and Shane Lowry all in the field.

Last week’s KLM Dutch Open winner Romain Wattel is also in the field.

Read our Portugal Masters preview here.

Sky Sports are showing all four days of the Portugal Masters live on Sky Sports Golf, with coverage beginning at 11.30am on Thursday and Friday and 1pm on the weekend.

TV Coverage:

Thursday 21 – Sky Sports Golf from 11.30am

Friday 22 – Sky Sports Golf from 11.30am

Saturday 23 – Sky Sports Golf from 1pm

Sunday 24 – Sky Sports Golf from 1pm

Not a Sky Sports customer and want to watch the Portugal Masters?

Why not buy a Now TV pass? For £6.99 you can get a day pass, if you just wish to watch one of the rounds, or for just £10.99 you can get a week pass to see the whole tournament.

Buy a Now TV Sky Sports Day Pass for £6.99

Buy a Now TV Sky Sports Week Pass for £10.99

For £33.99 you can buy a Now TV Sky Sports Month pass, which will allow you to watch next week’s Presidents Cup match as well as the British Masters and the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship the following week – Rory McIlroy is playing in both.

