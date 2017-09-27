Can the International Team wrestle the trophy off of the USA at Liberty National? Here's how to watch the Presidents Cup on Sky Sports...

The 12th Presidents Cup match takes place this week from Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey between Steve Stricker’s USA side and Nick Price’s Internationals.

Team USA has won 9 of the 11 matches and only lost once back in 1998 at Royal Melbourne.

Last time out in South Korea, USA won narrowly by 15.5-14.5 in a thrilling finish.

This time the Internationals are looking strong, with world number three Hideki Matsuyama headlining a side which includes the likes of Jason Day, Adam Scott, Marc Leishman and Branden Grace.

The USA are favourites on paper, with their side including FedEx Cup champion Justin Thomas, Open champion Jordan Spieth and world number one Dustin Johnson.

Sky Sports will show this year’s Presidents Cup on Sky Sports Golf, with coverage beginning on Thursday at 6pm.

Day two’s play is shown from 4.30pm with coverage starting at 1pm on Saturday and 5pm on Sunday.

TV Coverage:

Thursday 28 – Sky Sports Golf from 6pm

Friday 29 – Sky Sports Golf from 4.30pm

Saturday 30 – Sky Sports Golf from 1pm

Sunday 1 – Sky Sports Golf from 5pm

Not a Sky Sports customer and want to watch the Presidents Cup?

Why not buy a Now TV pass? For £6.99 you can get a day pass, if you just wish to watch one of the rounds, or for just £10.99 you can get a week pass to see the whole tournament.

