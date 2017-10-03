How To Watch The Safeway Open On Sky Sports

The 2017-18 PGA Tour season begins this week at the Safeway Open, here's how to tune in...

After a thrilling Tour Championship and a week off at the Presidents Cup, the PGA Tour returns this week for its first event of the new season – the Safeway Open in Napa, California at Silverado Resort and Spa.

Last year’s winner Brendan Steele is there to defend, as is Phil Mickelson and a certain Sang-Moon Bae, who is back on Tour after two years undertaking mandatory military service in South Korea.

Sang-Moon Bae won this tournament in 2014.

Silverado has played host to the Safeway Open for three years now and, with the winning scores at -15, -15 and -18, we can expect some birdies.

Phil Mickelson goes into the event as one of the favourites after a great week at the Presidents Cup where he won three matches and halved one from four games.

He was also T8th here last year, four behind Brendan Steele.

TV Coverage:

Thursday 5 – Sky Sports Golf from 10pm

Friday 6 – Sky Sports Golf from 10pm

Saturday 7 – Sky Sports Golf from 10pm

Sunday 8 – Sky Sports Golf from 10pm

