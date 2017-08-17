Sky Sports have full live coverage of this week's Solheim Cup - here are the ways you can keep updated from Des Moines. By Ellen McLaughlin

How To Watch The Solheim Cup On Sky Sports

The 15th edition of The Solheim Cup starts on Friday, with the US hoping to defend their title from 2015.

Annika Sorenstam Europe’s team will be hoping they can claim victory at Des Moines.

Meet the teams – Solheim Cup 2017 Team Europe

The Swede will hope her team can replicate Europe’s historic victory on US soil back in 2013 at the Colorado golf club.

The 2015 Solheim Cup at St Leon-Rot Golf Club in Germany provided some unforgettable moments. Both good and bad!

The controversy on the 17th-green almost overshadowed the whole tournament.

American Alison Lee picked up her short putt believing it had been conceded by Europe and then Suzann Pettersen told her it was not.

Meet the teams – Solheim Cup 2017 Team USA

With drama like that, you don’t want to miss out.

Here are the ways you can catch all the action from Des Moines Golf Club, Iowa.

Sky non-contract customers

If you don’t have a sky contract but want to treat yourself this weekend, you could subscribe to a Now TV account to catch all the live action.

You can buy a Sky Sports day or weekly pass for either £6.99 or £10.99, which will give you full access to all ten Sky Sports channels. The link is below.

Now TV

Sky Sports Coverage

Sky have full rights of this year’s competition.

All three days will be shown live on Sky Sports Golf, with coverage starting from Friday 18th to Sunday 20th August at 2pm-GMT, 8am-CTZ (US Central Time Zone).

You can also catch the opening ceremony live from Des Moines this evening at 11pm-GMT, 5pm-CTZ, on Sky’s dedicated golf channel.

Live leaderboard, interviews and highlights will be available on Sky Sports HQ throughout the duration of the tournament.

Dame Laura Davies and two-time European captain Mickey Walker will feature as part of their coverage during the event.

US customers

For those in the US who wish to watch the event yet don’t watch to pay for cable fees there is the option of Sling TV.

Offering a 7 day free trial period you can catch all the action for free. The link is below.

Sling TV

Social media

Both teams have dedicated Twitter pages for the event, so you can find out the latest scores and teams news from there.

Team Europe– https://twitter.com/SolheimCupEuro

Team USA- https://twitter.com/solheimcupusa

Unfortunately BBC aren’t covering this year’s Solheim Cup on Radio 5 Live or 5 Live Sports extra.

Hope you enjoy the coverage!

