It's the PGA Tour's season finale this week at East Lake for the Tour Championship, you won't want to miss it...
How To Watch The Tour Championship On Sky Sports
Finally, after a long season that’s seen rookies like Wesley Bryan, Xander Schauffele and Grayson Murray crowned PGA Tour champions, stalwarts like DJ, Spieth and Fowler adding to their trophy cabinets and break-out stars like Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm, the 2016-17 PGA Tour season comes to a conclusion this week at East Lake.
The top-30 in the FedEx Cup standings have qualified for the Tour Championship in Atlanta, Georgia for what promises to be a memorable week.
Open champion Jordan Spieth, who has won three titles this season, leads the way into the Playoffs finale with this season’s five-time winner Justin Thomas in second, three-time winner Dustin Johnson in third, last week’s winner Marc Leishman in fourth and world number five Jon Rahm in fifth.
All five men control their own destiny, meaning a win at East Lake secures them the FedEx Cup and the $10m bonus that comes with it.
Last year’s Tour Championship and FedEx Cup winner Rory McIlroy failed to reach the top-30 so has the week off – he will play the British Masters next week.
How To Watch The Tour Championship On Sky Sports
Sky Sports will be showing all four days of the Tour Championship live on Sky Sports Golf.
Coverage begins at 6.30pm on Thursday and Friday and 5.30pm on the weekend.
TV Coverage:
Thursday 21 – Sky Sports Golf from 6.30pm
Friday 22 – Sky Sports Golf from 6.30pm
Saturday 23 – Sky Sports Golf from 5.30pm
Sunday 24 – Sky Sports Golf from 5.30pm
Not a Sky Sports customer and want to watch the Tour Championship?
Why not buy a Now TV pass? For £6.99 you can get a day pass, if you just wish to watch one of the rounds, or for just £10.99 you can get a week pass to see the whole tournament.
