It's the PGA Tour's season finale this week at East Lake for the Tour Championship, you won't want to miss it...

How To Watch The Tour Championship On Sky Sports

Finally, after a long season that’s seen rookies like Wesley Bryan, Xander Schauffele and Grayson Murray crowned PGA Tour champions, stalwarts like DJ, Spieth and Fowler adding to their trophy cabinets and break-out stars like Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm, the 2016-17 PGA Tour season comes to a conclusion this week at East Lake.

The top-30 in the FedEx Cup standings have qualified for the Tour Championship in Atlanta, Georgia for what promises to be a memorable week.

Open champion Jordan Spieth, who has won three titles this season, leads the way into the Playoffs finale with this season’s five-time winner Justin Thomas in second, three-time winner Dustin Johnson in third, last week’s winner Marc Leishman in fourth and world number five Jon Rahm in fifth.

All five men control their own destiny, meaning a win at East Lake secures them the FedEx Cup and the $10m bonus that comes with it.

Continues below