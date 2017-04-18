Ian Poulter Faces Battle To Keep His PGA Tour Card 

Expand Top 12 Ian Poulter Ryder Cup Facial Expressions

Poulter, who missed last year’s Ryder Cup with the injury, looked set for a big finish at the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head on Sunday but a two over par 73 in the final round saw him drop into an 11-way tie for 11th, which left him $30,624 short of his goal.

If he had finished one stroke better on Sunday he would have secured enough prize money to retain his playing privileges.

The five time Ryder Cup star was angry after he let a winning position slip through his grasp at Hilton Head.

Speaking to the Golf Channel, he said: “I’m a little hot under the collar right now. I’m not disappointed I didn’t get the job done today in terms of finishing where I needed to finish, but that today could have been a victory and I let it slip,”

Should Poulter miss out on a top 30 finish he will have to rely on sponsors’ invitations to compete in PGA Tour events for the rest of the season.

The five-time Ryder Cup veteran has two wins on the PGA Tour – both of them coming in WGC events. In 2010 he won the Accenture World Matchplay and in 2012 his final round 65 landed him the HSBC Champions event at Mission Hills golf club in China.