Inbee Park wins US Women’s Open

Inbee Park continued her dominance of Women’s golf on Sunday as she won her third major of the year, the Women’s Open at the Sebonack course in New York.

The South Korean went into the final day with a four-shot lead, and was able to maintain that score at the end, as she was two-over for the day matching that with compatriot I.K.Kim.

So Yeon Ryu, another South Korean completed the top-three, with a final score of one-under with no other players managing to finish below par.

This made it three out of three major wins this year for Park, who continues to impress in the women’s game and looks on good course to complete an unprecedented Grand Slam.

The 24-year-old previously won the Kraft Nabisco Championship back in April; and followed that up with the LPGA Championship back in June.

And by winning her third major in a row, Park has matched the record that was achieved by Babe Zaharias back in 1950, back when there were only three majors, compared with this years inaugural five.

“Trying to put my name next to hers means just so much,” Park said.



“I would think I would never get there; it’s somewhere that I’ve never



dreamed of. But all of a sudden, I’m there.”

The first of the final two majors this year is the Open Championship in August, which will be followed up with the Evian Championship, a tournament that Park won last year, a month later.

US Women’s Open

Sebonack Golf Club, Southampton, New York

1 PARK, Inbee (KOR) 67 68 71 74 280

2 KIM, I.K. (KOR) 69 69 73 74 284

3 RYU, So Yeon (KOR 73 69 73 72 287

T4 CREAMER, Paula (USA) 72 73 72 72 289

T4 STANFORD, Angela (USA) 72 73 72 72 289

T4 EWART SHADOFF, Jodi (Eng) 73 68 74 74 289

T7 LANG, Brittany (USA) 76 69 73 72 290

T7 KORDA, Jessica (USA) 70 71 76 73 290

T9 FENG, Shanshan (Chn) 71 75 75 70 291

T9 LINCICOME, Brittany (USA) 72 72 74 73 291

T11 NORDQVIST, Anna (Swe) 68 74 77 73 292

T11 MIYAZATO, Ai (Jpn) 76 70 72 74 292

T13 THOMPSON, Lexi (USA) 75 69 76 73 293

T13 WEBB, Karrie (Aus) 73 73 73 74 293