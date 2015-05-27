The European Tour travel to the Emerald Isle for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Hosted by the Rory Foundation check out who our tipster has gone for with these Irish Open golf betting tips

Irish Open golf betting tips

The European Tour travel to the Emerald Isle for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Hosted by the Rory Foundation.

The year the event is hosted at Royal County Down, with one of the last big tournaments the course hosted being the 2007 Walker Cup, and many who played in that event are here this week as well.

Rory McIlroy is the field and he will be incredibly keen to play well here. Hence why he is 7/3 to win here. While Rickie Fowler, who recently won The Players Championship and was in the 2007 Walker Cup team is also well fancied at 10/1.

Each week our tips are done on the basis of £10 being spent per tournament, we take on our bloggers DownThe18th each week and the results so far are at the bottom of the post. Take a look at their weekly blog to see how last week’s action went.

Irish Open golf betting tips advised bets

Francesco Molinari £2.50 each way at 25/1 with Coral – His odds have been inflated here due to the Rory/Rickie participation. Led at the end of every day last week (except for the final day of course) and has has plenty of good results on Links before.

Danny Willett £1 each way at 40/1 with Bet Victor – Has played some very decent golf this season and has played the course before in 2007 at the Walker Cup. Will be looking to have a good summer this side of the Atlantic. Was Top 5 in the Irish Open last year at Fota Island.

George Coetzee £1 each way at 66/1 with Betway – Very intrigued by this price. He has won twice this season and although not having a remarkable Links record he is well worth taking a closer look at this week,

David Horsey £0.50 each way at 150/1 – Played here and was very successful in the 2007 Walker Cup. Could be the horse for this particular course (no pun intended).

Current Standings after 19 weeks

Golf Monthly

European Tour: £-50.62

PGA Tour: £23.75

Total: £-26.87

DownThe18th

European Tour: £-71.95

PGA Tour: £-25.94

Total: £-97.89

Golf Monthly leads by: £70.02