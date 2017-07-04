Expand The 11 Best Game-Improvement Irons 2017

Irish Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Tyrrell Hatton 5 points each way at 35/1 with Bet On Brazil – Had a flying start to the season in the states but has cooled recently. This is the perfect storm as have made money from him playing on links courses in the past. He won the Alfred Dunhill Links and was 2nd in the Scottish Open and 5th in the Irish Open and Open Championship last year. Don’t miss out on him!

Lee Westwood 2 points each way at 40/1 with Bet On Brazil – The Englishman should always be considered on links courses and especially coming off the back of a top 10 in France last week. Has had six top10s in Irish Opens over the years and countless other successes when playing by the sea.

Soren Kjeldsen 2 points each way at 55/1 with Bet On Brazil – Has had a quiet year on tour so far this season, only playing in five European Tour events, but I like him at these odds. He won the Irish Open back in 2015 when it was played at Royal County Down, and he loves playing links golf.

Stephen Gallacher 1 point each way at 200/1 with Bet On Brazil ­– The Scotsman is certainly our outside tip of the week, Is having an average season with him just being 78th on the Race To Dubai. Has some good links golf pedigree however and has had two top 10s this year.

Please do bet responsibly and the best of luck to you