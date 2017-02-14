This week the European Tour are in Australia, check out who we think will do well with these ISPS Handa Perth International Golf Betting Tips

ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth Golf Betting Tips



The European Tour have the first of their experimental new tournaments this week at the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth.

The event is split between strokeplay and matchplay – the first 54 holes is normal strokeplay with a cut after 36 holes, but there will also be an additional cut at 54 holes where the top 24 players will go into the matchplay event on the Sunday.

The Sunday matchplay matches are contested over 6 holes with the winner going through to the next round.

It is sure to be an exciting and innovative new tournament for the tour, and causes a few headaches when trying to pick a winner.

ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Thorbjorn Olesen 4 points each way at 22/1 with Bet On Brazil – The Dane has tasted much success in the land of Oz. Won this event in 2014 and also won the World Cup of Golf just a few months ago with Soren Kjeldsen when it was held in Melbourne.

Brett Rumford 2 points each way at 40/1 with Bet On Brazil – The Australian is a Perth native and should have plenty of local knowledge at his fingertips this week. Has had two top 10s here before including a 7th place finish last year.

Sam Brazel 2 points each way at 66/1 with Bet On Brazil – Won the UBS Hong Kong Open only a couple of months ago and finished 12th last week in Malaysia. Is 6th on the Race To Dubai currently, tough to ignore at this price.

Nathan Kimsey 1 point each way at 125/1 with Bet On Brazil – The exciting young Englishman won Qualifying school at the end of 2016 and has since already had a top 10 finish in Qatar. Worth a crack at these odds.