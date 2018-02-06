The European Tour is in Perth Australia this week for the innovative ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth tournament. By Matt Cradock

ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth Leaderboard, Preview, TV Times

Last year it was the Australian Brett Rumford who claimed the title over Thailand’s Phachara Khongwatmai.

The tournament has gone through some major changes over its six year history going from a 72-hole strokeplay event to a 54-hole tournament with two cuts followed by matchplay.

Like last year, there will be 54-holes of traditional strokeplay across the first three days with a knockout matchplay format for the fourth and final round.

There will be a regular cut after 36 holes before the field is then further reduced to the top-24 players following the conclusion of the third round.

If there are any ties for 24th place then it’ll be decided by a playoff. Those remaining players will then earn their places in the six-hole shoot out.

The final day will then be a six-hole matchplay knockout event with any matches being tied after six holes decided on the Shootout Hole.

The Shootout Hole is a 100-yard hole with a tee placed adjacent to the 18th fairway hitting to the 18th green.

A number of high profile names have made the trip to Perth including 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett.

Willett appears in one of the feature groups that includes Australian Wade Ormsby and former Perth International winner Thorbjørn Olesen.

Another group that will have a lot of attention is the 7am group of defending champion Rumford, Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston and Englishman Lee Westwood.

Westwood will be looking to carry on his good form from last week’s Maybank Championship where he finished just outside the top-10.

Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat will be the highest ranked player in the field and arguably is the favourite after having success in both matchplay and strokeplay events – he won the 2015 Paul Lawrie Match Play.

Lake Karrinyup is one of the country’s top courses. It dates back to the 1920s.

The course is characterised by the lush vegetation around the fairways as well as the eucalyptus and many other towering trees framing the course.

There is also a variety of wildlife around the property including kangaroos.

The weather is forecast to be perfect over the weekend with temperatures set to be in the high 20s and very little wind so expect scoring to be low.

Venue: Lake Karrinyup CC, Perth Australia

Date: Feb 8-11

Course stats: par 72, 7,143 yards

Purse: €1,500,000

Defending Champion: Brett Rumford

How to watch the ISPS Handa World Super 6:

TV Coverage:

Thursday 8 – Sky Sports Golf and Main Event from 5am

Friday 9 – Sky Sports Golf and Main Event from 5am

Saturday 10 – Sky Sports Golf and Main Event from 5am

Sunday 10 – Sky Sports Golf and Main Event from 4am

Players to watch:

Lee Westwood – Showed glimpses of what he is capable of last week shooting a second round 62; he finished just outside the Top 10.

Ryan Fox- The New Zealander had his best result to date on the European Tour last week with a T3 finish. He will therefore be looking to carry that momentum over this week.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat – The Thai is the highest ranked player in the field and had a closing round 66 last week in Malaysia

